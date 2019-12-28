WINNIPEG -- Construction on the new Dublin Avenue Bridge in St. James Industrial Park is set to begin in the New Year, causing closures in the area.

The city said the current 70-year-old wood and concrete bridge over Omand’s Creek has been in service since 1950, but has fallen into poor condition.

With the construction beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, the city said Dublin Avenue from Orange Street to Field Street will be closed at noon on Jan. 1, 2020 and will remain closed until May 2020.

The city said people will still be able to access businesses on Dublin Avenue via St. James Street west of the closure, as well as Notre Dame and Midland Street east of the closure.

The project will include pavement reconstruction of Dublin Avenue from St. James Street to Midland Street, and the pavement rehabilitation of St. James Street from Saskatchewan Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue.

The city said when the bridge opens, work will continue on the surrounding roads into September 2020.

More information on the project can be found online.