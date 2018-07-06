

CTV Winnipeg





The Waverley Detour will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists over the weekend in order for construction on the underpass project.

Beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and ending Monday at 6 a.m. the detour will be completely closed from Wilkes Avenue/Hurst Way to Taylor Avenue to Cambridge Street. This closure affects both northbound and southbound lanes.

The City of Winnipeg advises anyone travelling in the area to plan ahead for extra time or use alternate routes such as Route 90 and Pembina Highway.

Once the weekend is over, traffic will resume using a detour road.

The Waverley Underpass Project will replace the existing railway crossing with an underpass, rehabilitate Waverley Street and expand Taylor Avenue. There are three separate weekend closures planned for the construction.