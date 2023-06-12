Construction to begin today on South Perimeter Highway

Construction is set to begin on Monday on the South Perimeter Highway, which will cause overnight closures for the rest of June.

According to the Manitoba government, the South Perimeter Highway at the St. Mary’s Road Interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from June 12 to June 30.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Those who want to bypass Winnipeg should use the North Perimeter Highway to avoid delays. For local traffic there will be a detour using St. Anne’s Road, Abinojii Mikanah and St. Mary’s Road.

This temporary closure is part of construction for the St. Mary’s Road Interchange Project, which is part of the Winnipeg One Million Perimeter Freeway Initiative – a project that involves a plan to upgrade the Perimeter Highway to a Freeway Standard.

The overnight closures begin on Monday at 9 p.m. and end on June 30 at 5:30 a.m.