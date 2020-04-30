WINNIPEG -- A portion of Sargent Avenue will be closed for much of the summer starting this weekend.

The city announced Thursday that eastbound Sargent Avenue, from Erin Street to Arlington Street, will be closed starting Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The section of road will remain closed until Saturday, August 15.

The closure is for road reconstruction and water main renewal. The city said the westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane during the construction.

Drivers must use alternate routes during the time.

MORE LANE CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND

Further lane closures will also be coming on Sunday, the city announced Thursday.

Westbound and eastbound Wellington Crescent will be closed Sunday from Gertrude Avenue to Wardlaw Avenue. The closure is due to construction and will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westbound and eastbound Mountain Avenue will be closed from Fife Street to Tinniswood Street starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday for sewer cleaning. The section of the road is expected to be closed until 7 a.m. on Monday.

Motorists travelling in an east/west direction on Mountain Avenue will not be able to cross the intersection at McPhillips Street, the city said.

More information on road closures can be found here.