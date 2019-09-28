A construction worker who was working as a flagman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Sturgeon Road and Murray Park Road around 3:10 p.m.

Officials say the worker was hit by a vehicle travelling through a roundabout.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The Winnipeg police traffic division is investigating the incident.