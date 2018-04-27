An iconic automaker is distancing itself from the car business to focus more on trucks and SUVs.

Ford announced earlier this week it's going to phase out most of its North American car lineup to save money and make the company more competitive.

Analysts say it's a reaction to changing consumer demands.

Motorist Scott Klassen said finding the right vehicle to suit his family’s needs involved a lot of shopping around.

In the end, he chose a Ford Escape SUV because he said it's roomy enough and not too hard on fuel.

"I looked at a lot of other cars and it just wasn't exactly what I wanted,” said Klassen. “This fit my life and everything that I needed so that's just kind of how I ended up with it."

One auto industry analyst said that's the kind of thinking Ford is banking on as the automaker undergoes a seismic shift, exiting mostly out of the car business -- with the exception of the Mustang sports car -- to cut costs and stay competitive.

Soon, the company will no longer sell the Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion or the Focus.

"It speaks to the number of crossovers and SUVs and how trucks in particular have really taken over in the market,” said Autotrader.ca managing editor Michael Bellencourt.

In a statement Ford said, “By 2020, almost 90 per cent of our Ford portfolio in North America will be trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles...we are focusing our efforts on vehicles customers prefer.”

Rudy’s Auto Service owner Rudy Epp said owners of the car models being phased out will still be able to get parts for their vehicles once production comes to a halt, adding his shop uses only aftermarket parts.

"We've got huge suppliers for all of the components that we need and typically they'll keep on making them as long as there's a certain number of vehicles on the road,” said Epp. “So we don't anticipate any trouble at all."

But Bellencourt said the move does come with some risk for Ford.

"If other manufacturers don't get away from cars in a similar fashion and especially if gas prices do continue rising that Ford may be cut out on a massive scale.”

Still, Klassen said he understands the company's reasoning.

"I could see how people are aiming that direction, so yeah, I would be great with sticking with an SUV forever.”

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association said there are rules in place in North America requiring manufacturers to continue to supply parts and warranty for the vehicles being phased out for an extended period.