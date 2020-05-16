WINNIPEG -- A contract worker at the Brandon, Man. Maple Leaf plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maple Leaf Foods said the person is not a Maple Leaf employee and has not been at the plant since April 28.

"We understand from the contract company that the worker believes that he was exposed to a COVID positive acquaintance on April 30, immediately self-quarantined, and received confirmation that he tested positive on May 6," said Janet Riley, vice president of communications and public affairs at Maple Leaf Foods.

The company said it has consulted with its physician medical advisor and that this is an "extremely low risk situation" due to the sick person's low contact job.

"We informed all of our employees immediately and they appeared grateful for our transparency," said Riley. "We have also notified UFCW Local 832."

CTV News has reached out to the union for comment.

Maple Leaf Foods said the plant is operating normally, and no employees at Brandon have developed COVID-19.