WINNIPEG -- The controversial Fulton Grove development plan may finally be making its way through Winnipeg City Hall.

Last year, a judge found the city in contempt and ordered a public hearing over the project be held. The $500 million development includes residential and commercial space along the rapid transit line in the Parker Lands.

During a more than nine-hour meeting Monday and early Tuesday morning, councillors on the property and development committee heard from the developer Gem Equities and city planners.

In the end, councillors were deadlocked two-two on approving the secondary plan portion of the project.

In a two-to-one vote on subdivision and rezoning, the committee approved an amendment by Councillor Janice Lukes to increase green space and waive a requirement for back lanes

Councillor Kevin Klein left the meeting and did not vote on that motion saying he did not have enough information from city staff.

“I have not received answers to my questions,” he said.

This now moves on to the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee and then Council for a final vote.

The city’s planning department has consistently recommended against approval of the plan in its current form.