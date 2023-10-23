Controversial silica sand mining project being heard by municipal board

A controversial silica sand mining project in southern Manitoba drew a big crowd to a Manitoba Municipal Board hearing.

Close to 100 residents in the Rural Municipality of Springfield were at the Dugald Community Centre Monday for the first day of the Municipal Board hearing.

"This will get better. I know this issue is divisive in the community, but it will get better," Dan McInnis, the acting chair of the board, told residents at the outset of the hearing.

Alberta-based Sio Silica has been attempting to launch a silica sand mining operation near Vivan, Man. However, the project has faced fierce opposition from residents who fear it could have environmental impacts and contaminate their drinking water.

Sio Silica has been trying to enter a development agreement with the Rural Municipality of Springfield to build a silica sand processing facility.

Monday's hearing is the second time Sio Silica has taken this matter to the Municipal Board.

Springfield council voted down the development agreement last year, which was then appealed to the Municipal Board.

Despite an order from the board, the agreement failed in council again during a split vote in June.

This prompted Sio Silica to launch another appeal.

Throughout the three-day hearing, the board will be hearing from representatives of Sio Silica, the rural municipality, and residents in the area.

Monday's meeting started with a call from these residents to adjourn the meeting, arguing there was a lack of proper public engagement and insufficient time to prepare.

While the board ruled against an adjournment, McInnis promised everyone would have a chance to have their say.

"So what we've come down to is, we are going to make a commitment that everyone who wants to be heard on this matter will be heard," he said.

Once the hearing wraps up, the board will have 60 days to make a decision.

It is up to the provincial government to make the final decision on the silica sand mining project as a whole.

The board is set to hear arguments Tuesday about the development agreement.