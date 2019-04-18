Convicted letter bomber Guido Amsel was back in court Thursday seeking bail to work on his appeal from home.

Amsel is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years for sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms.

One of the devices detonated, seriously injuring Winnipeg lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Amsel, who's fired three lawyers, told the court he's having a difficult time finding a new one while in custody.

“I don’t even have a Yellow Pages phone book,” Amsel told court.

Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Holly Beard ordered the attorney general to appoint a lawyer to help Amsel make an application for legal assistance to allow him to work on his bail application and grounds of appeal.

The case has been adjourned with no new court date set.