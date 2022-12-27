Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge

The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.

In a news release, the CSC said that Joyce Kringuk, 42, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on Boxing Day, leaving through the back door of the Eagle Women's Lodge at 667 Ellice Avenue.

Staff immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), and a warrant for Kringuk's arrest has been issued.

Kringuk is 4'9" in height and weighs approximately 170 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair, and has scars on her lower back and the inside of her right bicep.

Kringuk also has a heart tattoo on her left wrist, "Joyce" on her left shoulder, a heart with stars on her right wrist, and the letters "JI" on her right forearm.

She is currently serving a life sentence for second degree murder.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Eagle Women's Healing Lodge and the Correctional Service of Canada said they will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.