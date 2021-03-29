WINNIPEG -- A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a Winnipeg woman in 1998 was arrested after escaping a federal prison in British Columbia.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, 42, was confirmed missing from the prison on Oct. 29, 2020 after he was unaccounted for during a routine check at the Mission Institution Minimum Security Prison.

Soon after, Muchikekwanape was spotted on surveillance cameras in Washington State.

Months went by without any updates until earlier in March when U.S Marshals renewed their call for help in finding the escaped convict.

In a news release from March 26, the Marshal service said it had received a number of tips that Muchikekwanape was in San Diego, Calif.

Officers found and arrested the escaped prisoner at the University of California San Diego Hillcrest Hospital. He was taken to a federal courthouse where he will be held for extradition to Canada.

Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence in the death of Kimberly Clarke. The mother was killed as she was walking home from a party in the north end of Winnipeg.

An autopsy showed she had been sexually assaulted and beaten.

