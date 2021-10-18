Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: Police

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

On Monday, police said 38-year-old Michael Kyle Langille is being released from Stony Mountain Institution. He has previously been convicted of sexual assaults, and accessing and distributing child pornography.

"Although he has participated in some treatment programming, Langille is still considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner," police said in a news release.

"All females, both adults and particularly children are at risk."

Police said the information is being released so the public can take measures to protect themselves, but said any form of vigilante activity will not be tolerated.

More information can be found on the Manitoba Justice Sex Offender website.

Anyone with information about Langille can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, the Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477, or their local RCMP detachment.