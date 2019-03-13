

CTV News





A man who was convicted of sexual offences died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution Tuesday.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed 34-year-old Timothy Koltusky died, but the cause of death was not released.

Koltusky was serving a nearly 3-year-long sentence for breach of a long-term supervision order.

He was convicted of numerous sexual offences and was labelled high risk to reoffend.

CSC will review the circumstances surrounding Koltusky’s death, as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate.