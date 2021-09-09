Convicted sex offender released Thursday expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police say Marcel Hank Charlette (pictured) has a history of violence and sexual offences, and is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual and violent manner against anyone, particularly children and women. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police say Marcel Hank Charlette (pictured) has a history of violence and sexual offences, and is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual and violent manner against anyone, particularly children and women. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate

Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island