WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a convicted sex offender, who is considered a high risk to re-offend, is expected to living in Winnipeg following his release from prison.

Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 55, was released from the Stony Mountain Institution on Aug. 7 after he served a sentence for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

According to release, Pilch has a lengthy criminal record involving sexual-related offences against females, usually young adult women.

Police said Pilch’s criminal behaviour has spanned approximately 30 years. He has been charged for indecent and harassing phone calls, uttering threats, sexual assault, criminal harassment, assault, theft from mail, and failing to comply with probation and recognizance. He has served five federal sentences for his criminal behaviour.

Though Pilch has attended sex offender treatment programs, police said he is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. Police said females, especially young adult women and older female children, are at risk of sexual violence, including harassment and physical violence.

Police are providing this information so the public can take steps to protect themselves, but they will not tolerate any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct.

Officers ask anyone with information about Pilch to contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8577.

