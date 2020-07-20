WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police say a convicted sex offender has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 43, was released from Headingley Correctional Institution on Sunday, where he was serving a sentence for failing to comply with his probation order.

Police said Thomas has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for sexual assault, break and enter to commit sexual assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

Thomas was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2008. He was convicted of sexual assault of an adult woman in 2006, and in 2003, he was convicted of breaking and entering into a home to commit sexual assault.

Thomas participated in sex offender programming while incarcerated, according to police, but is considered a high-risk to reoffend against all women, both children and adults.

He is currently under a probation order until December 13, 2020. He is prohibited from consuming alcohol, non-prescription drugs, and other intoxicants, and must attend all required counselling, assessments, treatments, and programming as directed by his probation officer. He is also subject to a daily curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and has a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Police said the information is provided to allow the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves, but add any vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or a local RCMP detachment.