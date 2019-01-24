

CTV Winnipeg





Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a convicted sex offender, who is unlawfully at large.

Rainie James Semple, also known as Rene James Everett, was released from custody on Jan. 10 following a conviction for breaching a long-term supervision order.

Police say Semple, who has a history of violent and sexual offences, hasn’t returned to his home and they don’t know where he is.

Semple has taken part in some treatment programs, but police say he is still high-risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner, with females being most at risk.

Anyone with information on where Semple is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. For after-hours calls, contact an RCMP detachment, the Winnipeg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.