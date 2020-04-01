WINNIPEG -- The curators of Cool Gardens and Storefront Manitoba made a collective announcement to cancel the 2020 edition of Cool Gardens.

The sixth edition featured two projects that were chosen from proposals that had been submitted from designers around the world.

The two winners are from Calgary, Alta. The idea for “Putt Putt Plaza” was put together by Mike Light, Mark Johnson, and Tamara Marajh. It brought the fun of mini golf to the banks of the Red River. With eye-catching tones of green and blues, the designers wanted visitors to slow down and reimagine the use of public space.

The “Pipe-Talks” project encouraged conversation and communication between friends and strangers. While also highlighting the value of the park as a centre for people coming together.

In a press release to CTV News, Cool Gardens said both projects will not be created. However, the winners will be listed as the winners in 2020. In years past, Cool Gardens has been a public garden, art, and architecture exhibition. The project has celebrated contemporary garden culture and local landscapes.

Since they began in 2015, more than 30 gardens have popped up around Winnipeg and Brandon.