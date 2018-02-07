

A former Southeast Child and Family Services worker took the stand Wednesday morning in the second degree murder trial of Raymond Cormier.

Kimberly Chute told court she came into contact with Fontaine four times in July and August of 2014 and was assigned to go to Health Sciences Centre on the morning of Aug. 8, 2014 because Fontaine had been admitted to hospital after she was found sleeping in a University of Winnipeg parking lot.

Fontaine, 15, was found dead nine days later. Her body was discovered in the Red River wrapped in a duvet cover weighed down with rocks.

Cormier, now 55, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

Court heard Fontaine became involved with Southeast CFS in mid-July after her great-aunt Thelma Favel of Powerview, Man., where Tina lived, called the agency because Favel was having a hard time locating Fontaine who had come to Winnipeg to visit her biological mother and siblings.

The trial was told Fontaine was considered “high risk” because she hung out downtown, was new to the city, unfamiliar with the resources available and had admitted to alcohol and drug use.

The jury was shown a video of Fontaine being discharged from hospital at around 3:50 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 8 at which time she was released into the care of CFS.

Chute testified when she left hospital with Fontaine she took her to a McDonald’s drive-thru and had a conversation with Fontaine in the car.

Court heard Fontaine told Chute some things that concerned the CFS worker.

“She said she was hanging out with a 62-year-old man named Sebastian who was a meth user,” Chute testified. “She said that her friend was going to find her a bike. She said Sebastian was going to find her a bike.”

Court has previously heard testimony Cormier also went by the name Sebastian.

Chute testified she then took Fontaine to the Best Western Charter House hotel at around 5:30 p.m. – a hotel court heard was used by Child and Family Services when no other placement options were available.

Once at the hotel, court heard that Fontaine indicated to Chute she wanted to go to Portage Place but Chute testified she advised against going.

“I strongly suggested she remain in the hotel,” Chute testified. “We’re not allowed to use any physical restraint for kids if she wants to go she’s free to go.”

Court heard Chute left and Fontaine was placed under the supervision of a Complete Care worker.

“And that was the last time you saw her,” Crown attorney James Ross asked Chute.

“Correct,” Chute replied.

The Complete Care worker, Ngozi Ikeh, told court she prepared a room at the Best Western for Fontaine who also told Ikeh she wanted to go to Portage Place.

“She said she wanted to go to Portage Place and hang out with some friends,” Ikeh told court.

Ikeh testified she tried talking Fontaine out of going.

“I felt she needed rest,” Ikeh testified.

Court heard Fontaine left the hotel and never returned.

Other Complete Care workers were informed and Fontaine was reported missing, one of several times she was reported during her time in Winnipeg, the jury was told.

Under cross-examination by Cormier’s lawyer Andrew Synyshyn, Chute testified, “at any time she was expected to be at a placement and she wasn’t there she would be listed as missing.”

Court heard Fontaine was initially placed in the Capri Hotel on July 17 and the trial has previously heard she had a bed at Ndinwae temporary emergency shelter between Jul. 23 and Aug.1.

Court heard on Oct.1, 2014 detectives with the Winnipeg Police Service visited an apartment on Carmen Avenue as part of the investigation into the death of Fontaine.

Homicide detective Sgt. Wade McDonald testified he saw Cormier, who at the time was a suspect in the case, tossing out some trash from the back door.

Court heard Cormier eventually ran from the home and that McDonald and his partner chased Cormier for 60 metres, catching him as he was attempting to jump a fence.

McDonald testified Cormier was taken in for questioning and during the videotaped interview from 2014, the jury heard McDonald tell Cormier: "We are arresting you for the murder of Tina Fontaine."

Throughout the interview Cormier told the detectives he had come to know Fontaine but denied he had anything to do with her death.

"Don't focus on me as the guy that did this because I didn't do it,” Cormier told the detectives.

When asked if he knew who threw Fontaine in the river Cormier said, "I have no idea."