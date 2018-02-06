Two former Winnipeg police officers who conducted a traffic stop involving Tina Fontaine took the stand Tuesday morning at the trial of Raymond Cormier.

Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Fontaine.

Former Const. Brock Jansen told court he now works as a property evidence technician in a civilian capacity with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Jansen testified he and his partner at the time, former Const. Craig Houle who’s no longer a police officer, conducted a traffic stop at 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2014.

Jansen told court they were driving westbound on Sargent Ave. and observed two or three women gathered outside a black truck, who appeared to be talking to the occupants inside the vehicle, in the area of Sargent Ave. and Furby St. It’s an area he told court is known for the sex trade and drug trade.

Court heard the women outside the vehicle moved away and the truck pulled away. Jansen testified the truck was eventually stopped on Isabel Street after the officers followed the vehicle and noticed it making a series of turns in “kind of nonsensical directions.”

The driver of the vehicle was pulled over and placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, court was told.

Jansen testified a woman in the passenger seat told him she was 20 years old and that her name was ‘Tessa Twoheart’ – a name which turned out to be a false identity.

He told court she may have given a second false name before revealing her true identity.

“The final time she gave the name Tina Fontaine,” he told court.

Jansen testified he asked her why she lied and Fontaine responded by saying she thought she might’ve been in trouble.

Court heard the officers let Fontaine walk to the Quest hotel where she told them she was staying. Jansen acknowledged during his testimony the hotel was known to be used by Child and Family Services.

Jansen was asked if he knew about a missing person alert issued for Fontaine. He testified he doesn’t know how that got missed.

He told court that it was his partner, Houle, who checked Fontaine’s identity using the laptop computer in the police cruiser.

“My recruit (Houle) was quite new,” Jansen testified. “I probably could’ve done a better job overshadowing him.”

During Houle’s testimony, Houle told court when he ran Fontaine’s name it had a previous flag for officers to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Houle testified he wasn’t aware of an active missing persons alert and later learned he may have missed that.

Boyfriend testifies about relationship with Fontaine and meeting Cormier

The Crown called Cody Mason of St. Theresa Point to testify Tuesday afternoon.

He told court he had to fly to Winnipeg at the end of May 2014 because he was in a motor vehicle collision and later met Tina Fontaine in Winnipeg in June 2014 and became her boyfriend.

Mason's first language is Oji-Cree and he testified with the help of an interpreter at times but mainly answered questions from lawyers in English.

He testified he and Tina Fontaine came across a man in the middle of the night on a Winnipeg street who was riding a bicycle with a muffler over his shoulder.

Mason told court it was Raymond Cormier, but that he knew him as "Sebastian."

He testified Sebastian took him and Fontaine that night to a house where they slept. Under cross-examination by Cormier’s lawyers, he told court Sebastian gave them money and was nice to Fontaine.

Mason told court Sebastian once brought him and Fontaine to a tent in a yard on Alexander Ave. where court heard Sebastian gave Fontaine a drug called "gabbies" which she shared with Mason.

Mason testified he and Fontaine used weed and cocaine and sold drugs during their time together in 2014.

Under cross-examination, Mason told court the weed came from someone named Aaron and the cocaine from Fontaine’s ex-boyfriend Larry, and that he and Fontaine gave the money from selling the drugs to dealers.

Court heard the last time Mason saw Fontaine was Aug. 6, 2014, when he returned to his home in St. Theresa Point.

Carpenter testifies about July 2014 encounter with 3 individuals

Earlier in the morning, carpenter Andre Lemaitre took the stand and testified about an encounter he had with three individuals — a young Indigenous girl, an Indigenous man between 19 and 22-years-old and a white or Metis man in his forties with greyish hair and a short and stocky build — outside his Selkirk Ave. apartment building at around 5 p.m. during a weekday, sometime in mid-July of 2014.

He told court the individuals were Raymond Cormier, Tina Fontaine, and Fontaine’s boyfriend, whose name he doesn’t know.

Lemaitre testified one of the men asked if they could have a beer he was carrying and that the girl asked for a cigarette. He testified the girl told him they were couch-surfing, selling weed part-time to make a little bit of money and wanted to know if she could crash at his place sometime.

“She mentioned she could get me weed or something like that,” Lemaitre testified. “If I needed some I could contact her.”

He told court he gave Fontaine his phone number.

Winnipeg police eventually questioned Lemaitre about a phone call he received later that night at around 10 p.m. — a call he told court came from Fontaine asking if she could crash on his couch. He told court he said no because it was too late and he wanted to go to bed.

Lemaitre was asked how he knew it was Tina and told court it was because she introduced herself as Tina, and he later recognized her photos and name in news reports in the aftermath of her death.

Court heard he gave police a description of the individuals when they came to speak with him in November 2014.

He told court he recognized Cormier after his arrest, which he remembered as occurring in late 2014, but under cross-examination was told Cormier was arrested in December 2015.

Cormier’s lawyer Andrew Synyshyn suggested it’s possible memory fades over time.

Lemaitre testified, “For years, yes. For faces, no.”