The duvet cover used to conceal Tina Fontaine’s body was the focus of the Raymond Cormier trial Friday morning.

Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder for the 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Winnipeg police detectives testified they showed a picture of a duvet to witness Ida Beardy and asked her what the photo meant to her.

Sgt. Jeff Stalker told court Beardy recognized the duvet in the photo right away.

“It blew me away, it was immediate,” said Stalker.

Court heard Thursday Cormier lived in a tent in Beardy’s backyard in the summer of 2014, and she said he had a red and green blanket with patterns.

But during cross examination, defense lawyer Tony Kavanagh suggested Beardy appeared confused about the identity of the duvet in a taped interview months later.

“She did not seem as certain,” said Kavanagh.

Stalker replied while there was some confusion, and said, “She was adamant it was the same blanket.”

Court also heard the case was being investigated by 12 officers in groups of two. Stalker estimated he and his partner did around 40 to 60 interviews.

“Way above the normal,” said Stalker.

“It was big undertaking,” testified Sgt. Myles Riddell.

Kavanagh suggested the case was significant, with a lot of media attention and asked if that impacted the amount of pressure on investigators.

Riddell responded, “I assume so, that varies.”

The Crown believes the duvet and a Ford F-150 truck were used to dispose of Fontaine’s body.