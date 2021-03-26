WINNIPEG -- RCMP said there are no injuries after a semi-truck rolled over onto the South Perimeter Highway on Friday morning, spilling a load of corn on the road.

Officers from the St. Pierre Jolys detachment responded to the single-vehicle rollover on the off-ramp from Highway 59 on the South Perimeter Highway heading north.

Pictures from the scene show a semi truck on its side, with the load of corn from the trailer spilled on the side of the road.

(CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

RCMP said no injuries were reported, and the off-ramp was closed to get the truck towed.