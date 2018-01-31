The correctional officer who ordered Errol Greene be cuffed and shackled during seizures testified Wednesday that she believed it was ‘absolutely’ the right call.

Greene died in May 2016 after two epileptic seizures that took place while in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The correctional officer described both of Greene’s episodes as violent, claiming he was thrashing and fighting with other officers who were trying to calm him down.

During both incidents, the shift operational manager correctional officer ordered her staff to cuff and shackle Greene for both his safety and her staff’s.

She testified that Greene was too violent to offer medication orally, so the medical staffed asked for Greene be rolled over and they injected medication while waiting for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived, the officer testified that Greene’s behavior changed to ‘sleep-like’ as they performed CPR and escorted Greene to the ambulance.

Earlier in the inquest a doctor determined Greene didn’t have enough of the epileptic medication he is dependent on in his system at the time of his death and that he hadn’t taken his medication in 48 hours.

The doctor also determined the cuffs and shackles did not put Greene in any further danger during his seizures.

Greene’s widow, Rochelle Pronteau, testified her common-law partner had requested medication while inside the remand centre and hadn’t been look after.

Members of the centre’s medical staff are expected to take the stand later this week.