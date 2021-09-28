Correctional officers raising awareness of need for blood through donation drive

Winnipeg -

Correctional officers from Stony Mountain Institution are in the middle of a mass blood donation in Winnipeg, an event to shine a spotlight on the need for folks to roll up their sleeves and donate.

The officers chartered a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday to transport them to Canadian Blood Services in downtown Winnipeg, a trip that was donated by the Amalgamated Transit Union.

James Bloomfield with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Stony Mountain Institution officers and staff, along with union executives, will donate blood throughout the week.

“Being a first responder, that’s very important to us correctional officers. We may need the service as much as anyone else, especially with the violence in our environment,” Bloomfield said.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Stony Mountain Institution was the site of the largest federal prison outbreak in the country.

The union said all the officers donating were on the front lines during those difficult times, and want to give back to those in need of blood and to hospitals.

The blood drive is the first time many of the officers could participate in a solidarity event during the last 18 months of the pandemic, the union said