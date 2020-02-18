WINNIPEG -- More than $127,000 worth of contraband was seized at the Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The CSC said since the beginning of February, staff at the institution seized three packages on the perimeter of the medium security unit.

The contraband includes crystal meth, pills, tobacco, miniature cellphones and other electronic components.

CSC said police have been notified and are investigating.

The CSC said staff use tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search the area to prevent drugs from getting inside the institution. A smoking ban was put in place at all federal institutions in 2008.

CSC said people can call 1 (866) 780-3784 to submit an anonymous tip to report security-related activities at the institution.