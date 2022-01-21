Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP

Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson said 45-year-old William Walter Ahmo (pictured) a member of the First Nation and an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre, died on Sunday following an incident with correction officers.(Submitted: Darlene Ahmo) Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson said 45-year-old William Walter Ahmo (pictured) a member of the First Nation and an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre, died on Sunday following an incident with correction officers.(Submitted: Darlene Ahmo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island