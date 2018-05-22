Winnipeg homeowner Gerry Mercier takes great pride in his lawn.

"I fertilize it with high grade fertilizer. I like to keep it green."

Green, not yellow, but Mercier says the eco-friendly pesticides available in Manitoba today simply aren't as effective as other pesticides in keeping lawns weed free.

"Not as effective. No," said Mercier.

In 2015, the previous NDP government brought in a ban on cosmetic pesticides.

It prevents homeowners, businesses and municipalities from using certain types of chemicals to treat lawns, forcing them to shift instead to a significantly more expensive and less effective product called fiesta.

"The old product we had certainly was better. There's no question," said Tim Muys from Green Blade Lawn Care. "I don't think anybody will deny that. But unfortunately it's not available."

Muys thought it would be available this year.

In April of 2017, the province said it would loosen the cosmetic pesticide ban. It planned on having a new framework in place by the end of 2017. Yet it isn't in place.

"It's certainly important that we get it right," said Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires. "We're taking the time to talk to the retailers, industry experts and talk to environmentalists to make sure we're doing the right and responsible thing."

The government says its working on the new framework as fast as it can.

But it won’t be fast enough though for the current weed season, according to Muys.

"You have to order you product pretty far in advance," he said. "You don't really have the ability to return it."