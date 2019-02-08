Winnipeg largest infrastructure project has ballooned in cost once again, and it’s going to cost homeowners more on their water and sewer bills.

The latest estimate for provincially mandated upgrades at the North End Water Pollution Control Centre is $1.79 billion.

That’s up from the last projection of $1.4 billion, and the original estimate of $795 million.

A city report says the new price tag includes $155 million dollars in interest costs. City administrators are recommending the upgrades be done as three separate projects:

1. NEWPCC upgrade: Power supply and headworks facilities - $408 million.

2. NEWPCC upgrade: Biosolids facilities - $553 million.

3. NEWPCC upgrade: Nutrient removal facilities - $828 million.

The report says the city expects financial support from the province and the federal government.

A separate report on the same city agenda is recommending water and sewer rates increase for 2019 due to wastewater upgrades including the changes required at the North End plant. It says the hike will cost homeowners about $60 more per year.

But it cautions about long-term costs for ratepayers.

“In year ten of the estimated residential bill, the impact of not receiving any government funding for the NEWPCC upgrade would mean a family of four would be paying 31.4% more annually,” it says.