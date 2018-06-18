The half billion dollar Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels project is moving ahead.

Ottawa and Manitoba will cost share the $540 million flood prevention measure.

It includes two 23-kilometre diversion channels, bridges and water control structures.

The project is subject to a year-long environmental oversight process which began in April.

Construction is expected to begin next year; a completion date is not yet known.

In 2011 cottagers and homeowners, including First Nations residents and farmers, were forced to evacuate following a devastating flood on the lakes.