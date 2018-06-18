Featured
Cost share deal for $540 million flood channels project
Flooding in the Lake St. Martin area is shown in this May 2011 file image.
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 11:43AM CST
The half billion dollar Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels project is moving ahead.
Ottawa and Manitoba will cost share the $540 million flood prevention measure.
It includes two 23-kilometre diversion channels, bridges and water control structures.
The project is subject to a year-long environmental oversight process which began in April.
Construction is expected to begin next year; a completion date is not yet known.
In 2011 cottagers and homeowners, including First Nations residents and farmers, were forced to evacuate following a devastating flood on the lakes.