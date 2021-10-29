Could Winnipeg host the 2031 Pan Am Games?

WINNIPEG -

One Winnipeg city councillor is hoping the City of Winnipeg will explore a potential Winnipeg bid for the 2031 Pan American games – and the mayor supports the idea.

On Friday, Mayor Brian Bowman said he seconded and worked with Coun. Brian Mayes on a motion to look into a possible bid. He said he thinks this is an idea the city should be considering.

“We’ve hosted successful Pan American games twice already and we know how to host events,” the mayor said.

“There are even more amenities to attract visitors in Winnipeg than there were the last time in the 90s when we hosted the Pan American games.”

Winnipeg hosted the Pan Am Games in 1967 and 1999.

Bowman noted the motion is about exploring the feasibility, adding that council will make a decision at its meeting next month.

“If council does give the go-ahead to create that study, we’ll engage with other levels of government,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.