John Hughes is used to a busy schedule, working as a project manager at Rona, taking time for family life, and being the Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Roland, Man.

Now, most of his days revolve around recovery.

“It went from, you know, 100 miles an hour to zero in what seemed like seconds,” said Hughes.

In September 2016, Hughes was bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus. He said after feeling sick for a few days his wife, Mary-Lou, suggested they go to the hospital in Winnipeg.

“When she came home, I couldn’t feel my legs, and I couldn’t stand.”

Hughes was in a coma for three months. He said he previously had a kidney transplant, and had been on anti-rejection medication. In order to save his life, and putting his kidney at risk, he said his doctor took him off those drugs.

Hughes woke up two days before Christmas, and found out he was paralyzed.

“Couldn’t move anything, couldn’t speak, couldn’t breathe without my trach tube,” Hughes said.

He spent the next several months in hospital slowly recovering.

“When I started moving, I could only move my left thumb and control my chair with my head.”

Hughes is now able to move his arms enough to write and feed himself.

“It’s freeing. It’s crazy,” said Hughes, “I’m a builder. I’ve worked with my hands all my life.”

Hughes also spent 17 years as a volunteer firefighter. He said when he first joined he was given the nickname ‘Lucky,’ but not for his good fortune.

“I’ve been in a motorcycle accident, broke my leg three times, I’m a diabetic, I’m blind in one eye.”

After 13 months in hospital, Hughes was able to go home in October 2017.

While he was away from his council, as a rule, members had to vote every three months on whether to keep him as reeve. Each time, they voted to keep him.

Since returning home, he hasn’t missed a meeting, and is considering running for re-election next year.

Hughes still visits Winnipeg once a week for physiotherapy. He will soon get to do more at home once a ceiling track is installed for his indoor swim spa this weekend. That will allow him to focus on regaining his leg strength.

“Life is good, except for little bumps in the road,” said Hughes.

He’s now focusing on the future. Hughes said he would love to get back to work this year, get back on his lawn tractor, and get back on his feet.

“To get up walking again will be a super achievement, I think.”

According to a spokesperson with the Province of Manitoba, severe cases of West Nile virus are very rare. Less than one per cent of those infected by the virus will develop severe symptoms, which can include coma and paralysis. The majority of those infected, approximately 8 in 10, won’t have any symptoms. Those with weakened immune systems, including transplant patients receiving immunosuppressive drugs, are at greater risk of severe illness.