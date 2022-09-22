Council approves Millennium Library parkade plan for police

Winnipeg city council has approved a plan to give police officers exclusive secure access to the Millennium Library parkade.

The vote was 13-3 with Mayor Brian Bowman, Councillor Sherri Rollins, and Councillor Matt Allard voting against the proposal.

It’s now up to the Winnipeg Police Association to get buy in from enough members to fill the 264 spots to ratify the agreement.

The deal, which will see officers pay market rates, was made to settle a grievance over safe parking for officers going to and from work at the Downtown police station.