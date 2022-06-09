Councillor calls for Regent area bus shelters to be dismantled

A Winnipeg city councillor is calling for two bus shelters along Regent Avenue to be dismantled due to concerns they are being misused – and one homeless advocate is supporting the motion.

Coun. Shawn Nason, who represents Transcona, said some residents are frustrated with the misuse of two transit shelters along Regent right in front of Kildonan Place Mall and they think they should be taken down. He said some of the shelters are being occupied by people who are homeless and living with addictions.

"The challenge we continue to have is that there is a significant homeless problem in the City of Winnipeg," said Nason.

He said people are leaving shelters in the downtown area and then head to Regent.

"There's been a lot of interactions, negatively, who are trying to use transit, area businesses."

Nason said he has been working with organizations to try to find a long-term solution. However, he said there is talk to remove the shelters, leaving only the roof behind.

"Look at removing the glass walls, removing the benches, and removing the electrical heaters that are there to keep the glass frost-free. In the winter, it's not for heat. (It's) to keep the glass frost-free."

Marion Willis, the executive director of St. Boniface Street Links said she supports this specific motion noting there is a children’s store nearby and it has become a safety issue for residents who shop and visit the area.

"The behaviour and some of the challenges that occur within that transit shelter have created a public health and public safety issue for people, particularly families with children," said Willis.

She said this step is a last resort, but noted a longer-term solution is needed to help these people get off the street.

"These transit shelters are for all citizens to use, and I'm not going to protect your right to be here, but I will protect your right to receive income support and housing."

This is a sentiment that is shared by Nason.

"We're moving on housing. Housing takes a very long time. We have short-term accommodations," said Nason.

Sandra Hagenaars, the general manager of the mall, spokes at the Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works meeting on Thursday in support of the motion, noting she receives emails all the time about the shelters.

"People are concerned," she said. "There are used needles, there are people trying to come into stores and insisting on using washrooms, insisting on using facilities. Getting aggressive, abusive."

She said the retail industry has been hit hard since COVID-19 and noted this is just another barrier for workers who are just trying to do their job.

James Van Gerwen, the executive vice president with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 also spoke at the meeting and said he doesn't want to see the transit shelters taken down as it could lead to negative experiences for riders and stop people from using transit.

However, he said if the decision is made to dismantle the shelters, he hopes it is done temporarily.

"Our transit system relies on those shelters and if we want to bring people back we can't make it harder for them by forcing them to stand out in the rain or in harsh weather. We need to take care of the problem at the source," said Van Gerwen.

The motion is scheduled to be addressed further at the infrastructure renewal and public works meeting Thursday.