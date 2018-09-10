

CTV Winnipeg





Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt has confirmed with CTV News he is not seeking re-election as a city councillor or any other position for the upcoming civic election.

“I would like to thank the people of the Transcona Ward for their amazing support,” said Wyatt in a statement to CTV News. “It has been an honour to serve and to give back to our community. Working together, we have made many improvements.”

Sept. 18 is the cutoff date for candidates to register and file the proper paperwork.

Earlier this year, Wyatt spent time in an addictions treatment centre.

“For now my recovery, my health, and my family must be the priority in my life,” he said.

Wyatt has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January.

The councillor has said he is innocent and will defend himself in court.

The allegation has not been tested in court.