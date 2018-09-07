As the deadline to run for re-election looms Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt said he is still unsure of his future plans.

Walking into a committee meeting Friday morning, Wyatt said he has not yet decided if he will run for office again.

Sept. 18. is the cutoff date for candidates to register and file the proper paperwork.

Wyatt, who spent time in an addictions treatment centre earlier this year, has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January.

The councillor said he will base his decision on his recovery.

Wyatt has said he is innocent and will defend himself in court.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.