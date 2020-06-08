WINNIPEG -- One city councillor is looking to remove the red tape for residents when it comes to planting something other than grass along boulevards in the city.

Matt Allard, who is the councillor for St. Boniface, is presenting a motion to city council to allow Winnipeggers to plant clover instead of grass without needing a permit, which is currently required.

"The bylaw says if you want to do anything but Kentucky Blue, or grass, you actually have to apply for a permit with the City of Winnipeg and for a lot of people that didn't ring right," said Allard.

He said he has heard from many residents who feel that they should be allowed to grow things like clover because they already have to take care of the grass, so they should be allowed to choose what they take care of.

Allard said as part of the motion, he also asking for a report to find out if other plant species could be allowed to grow without a permit.

eliminate regulatory barriers to planting clover and other diverse, low impact plant species on City of Winnipeg boulevards. Presently, only turf ‘kentucky blue grass’ AKA “grass” is allowed without getting a permit. — Matt Allard (@mathieuallard) June 5, 2020

Allard also mentioned there are some pros to growing clover both alongside grass or in place of grass.

"In terms of the pros, I think it's maintenance, so less maintenance. Pros, some people are saying biodiversity. A mix of clover and grass is actually good for the environment, it’s good to have biodiversity. Reduces the necessity of things like pesticides."

He also mentioned that he has heard that with clover, they are not as resilient as grass if it is used a lot.

Allard said he is thinking about clover because he is looking at the financial and climate impact of mowing grass.

"So if we can find a plant that we don't have to mow as much, that is resilient, then maybe there is a place where you are saving the city, or in the case residents, money and you are also saving the environment," said Allard, adding he views this as a win-win situation.