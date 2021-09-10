Councillor Markus Chambers to replace Vivian Santos as Winnipeg’s Acting Deputy Mayor

WINNIPEG -

Mayor Brian Bowman has replaced the city's Acting Deputy Mayor with someone he said is a better fit as we enter the fourth wave of COVID-19.

St. Norbert/Seine River City Councillor Markus Chambers has been appointed as the new Acting Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced the shuffle to replace Councillor Vivian Santos Thursday, who previously held the position.

"As we enter the 4th wave of the pandemic and continue to encourage more of our residents to get vaccinated, I will be asking the Acting Deputy Mayor as well as Deputy Mayor John Orlikow to more actively promote the importance of vaccines,”said Bowman in a statement.

“Today's announcement will help to ensure even greater alignment with the Acting Deputy Mayor regarding the City's response to COVID-19."

A spokesperson for the city said the mayor is not in a position to comment on the personal health information of any member of council.

Bowman thanked Santos for her work while in the position.

The changes went into effect Thursday.

CTV News has reached out to Santos but we have not heard back.