

Jason Gaidola, CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg city councillor is gauging residents’ interest on the idea of rolling back drive-thru in the city.

Transcona councillor Shawn Nason tweeted out to Winnipeggers Wednesday asking for thoughts about the idea of “rolling back on the Drive-thru lifestyle” because a Halifax city committee is looking into banning new drive-thrus.

“Sometimes these things have a life of their own and end up on the agendas of our city,” Nason said.

The idea drew mixed reactions from locals.

“I can quickly drive-in, get my coffee and be gone. I don’t have to try and find a parking spot, running in,” Jordan Summers said.

“I use to work construction and we’re always in a rush and always take the drive-thru. It’s just a matter of convenience,” Adrian McMorris said.

“It’s not that inconvenient to step inside and get whatever, it’s a pretty minimal change you’d have to make for your day-to-day life,” Bryce Creasy said, who thinks drive thrus are bad for the environment.

Kristina Hunter, an instructor for the University of Manitoba’s environmental science & studies department said a roll back would bring benefits to the environment and the emission reduction would be substantial.

“We really are trying to get folks to idle less in all kinds of environments, like picking-and-dropping off and certainly drive-thrus is another place where we’re idling,” Hunter said.

Nason said he has no plans to bring the idea forward to council members but anticipates it could be a potential item in the future.