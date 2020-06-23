WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor is calling for a safety study at the site of a serious crash that happened last week.

The crash happened on Hamilton Avenue near Crestview Park Drive, when a car went through a fence in the area.

Scott Gillingham, who is the councillor for St. James, put forward a motion to the city to have a safety study done for the road.

He said homeowners along the strip of road have raised concerns over the years about speeding and dangerous driving in the area.

"The residents have already been submitting a lot of different ideas to me online and through email. I'm going to take all the ideas the residents have and submit those to the department as well," said Gillingham.

He said the resident's ideas have ranged from adding stop signs to speed bumps or speed tables.

"I've already spoken to one of our city's engineers and they indicate that there may be a range of options that could be implemented on Hamilton to make it safer. We want it to be safer for motorists but certainly for pedestrians as well."

Gillingham said he has also heard from residents that they want to see more police in the area to slow down drivers.

"I've spoken recently to the inspector of the west division. He's been excellent in his response. I just drew his attention to some of the concerns of the residents."

Gillingham expects the study would take at least the summer to make sure enough data is compiled.

The Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Work will vote on the motion.