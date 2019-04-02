A city councillor wants safety improvements for a stretch of Isabel Street where a 4-year-old girl was killed two weeks ago.

Coun. Vivianne Santos tabled motions at the infrastructure committee for two traffic studies.

She wants improvements to the flashing crosswalks at two intersections: Isabel Street and Ross Avenue, and Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue.

The committee endorsed the motions and a report is expected back in 90 days.