For 40 years, Terry McIntosh has been using Handi-Transit in Winnipeg, now called Transit Plus, because she’s unable to safely ride a transit bus in her wheelchair.

"My balance, I may fall forward or fall sideways, then I couldn't get up myself, come winter time I could never make it to a bus stop,” said McIntosh

Unlike Winnipeg's bus system, private companies deliver the Transit Plus service, which McIntosh says could use improvement.

"Scheduling has become the worst it's ever been, ever been, a lot of one way trips, a lot of cancellations,” said McIntosh

A Winnipeg city councillor says he and other councillors are getting more complaints about Transit Plus.

"I won't get into the service issues but I certainly get more calls than I used to," said Coun. Brian Mayes

Mayes says he wants the city to operate 20 per cent to 40 per cent of Transit Plus in an effort to boost service.

"Create a little more competition between the private operators and the state, the government," said Mayes

The city is reviewing Transit Plus as part of an omnibus review of the transit system set to be done late this year.

Mayor Brian Bowman suggests bringing Transit Plus in-house isn't on his radar.

"It hasn't been something that I've fully researched or considered so it’d be premature for me to weigh in on that right now," said Bowman

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says the notion of competition works both ways.

Chamber president Loren Remillard says why stop at Transit Plus and to look at all services run by the city and see which ones can be farmed out to private companies.

"If competition breeds better results, better value for taxpayers then take a look at some of those services then open them up to private sector competition with public sector forces," said Remillard

McIntosh says Mayes is on to something, but not to stop halfway. She says to put the entirety of the service back in the city's hands like it was three decades ago.

"Just half of the city taking it, and thinking it’s a competition, I think you got to take it all or put more money in the budget,” said McIntosh