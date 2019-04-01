A Winnipeg city councillor wants a separate body to deal with some property and development decisions.

Kevin Klein wants the city to set up a planning commission to handle all subdivision matters and some development issues.

Klein says the commission would be made up of industry officials, citizens and councillors.

"Their decisions would be based on facts, regulations and best practices and not on political fear or perceived favouritism," says Klein

The councillor says commission decisions would go to council for a final vote and could also be appealed.

Klein is tabling a motion at the property and development committee, where he sits as a member.