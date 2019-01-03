Featured
Councillor wants to lower speed limit on major Charleswood route
Kevin Klein has submitted a motion at city hall to reduce the speed limit on Wilkes Avenue to 50 kilometres per hour between Shaftsbury Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway. (File image)
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:07AM CST
A Winnipeg city councillor wants to slow down traffic on a major route in Charleswood.
Kevin Klein has submitted a motion at city hall to reduce the speed limit on Wilkes Avenue to 50 km/hr between Shaftsbury Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway.
Right now that stretch has speed limits of 80 and 90 km/hr. Klein wants the city to do a traffic study and report on lowering the speed limit.
He says since he’s been elected, safety on Wilkes has been one of the main concerns he’s heard about from citizens.
A plan to build a four-lane highway through the area is on hold following objections from local homeowners.