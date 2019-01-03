A Winnipeg city councillor wants to slow down traffic on a major route in Charleswood.

Kevin Klein has submitted a motion at city hall to reduce the speed limit on Wilkes Avenue to 50 km/hr between Shaftsbury Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway.

Right now that stretch has speed limits of 80 and 90 km/hr. Klein wants the city to do a traffic study and report on lowering the speed limit.

He says since he’s been elected, safety on Wilkes has been one of the main concerns he’s heard about from citizens.

A plan to build a four-lane highway through the area is on hold following objections from local homeowners.