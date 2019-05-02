A Winnipeg city councillor wants to know if Winnipeg could dim its lighting budget.

In a motion, Brian Mayes says the city spends roughly $13 million per year on street lighting.

Mayes wants city staff to explore whether other Canadian cities provide superior lighting levels or if Winnipeg has higher standards and if there are “efficiencies” available to reduce payments to Manitoba Hydro.

The motion says Winnipeg residents routinely rank street lighting as a high priority.