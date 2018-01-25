Featured
Councillors angling for more parking spaces
(File Image)
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 12:49PM CST
Two city councillors may have an angle on creating more parking in Winnipeg's Exchange District.
Right now a pilot project is underway on a section of Bannatyne Avenue where drivers back in on an angle to park.
Mike Pagtakhan and Marty Morantz want a study done on the feasibility of back-in angled parking on Rupert and Pacific Avenues between Main and Lilly Street.
The councillors say the Bannatyne pilot project has seen a positive response.