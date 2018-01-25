Two city councillors may have an angle on creating more parking in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

Right now a pilot project is underway on a section of Bannatyne Avenue where drivers back in on an angle to park.

Mike Pagtakhan and Marty Morantz want a study done on the feasibility of back-in angled parking on Rupert and Pacific Avenues between Main and Lilly Street.

The councillors say the Bannatyne pilot project has seen a positive response.