Winnipeg city councillors are being asked to waive their oversight, to ensure some major road work and bike paths get done this year.

A report to the infrastructure committee is recommending CAO Doug McNeil be given authority to award construction contracts that total tens of millions of dollars.

It says it’s critical the contracts be handed out in a timely manner so the full construction season can be used. The report says the normal award process through the committee stages can take four to eight weeks.

The projects include a Downtown bike lane network, work on the Fermor Avenue Bridge and upgrades to Empress Street.