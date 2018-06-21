

CTV Winnipeg





Two city councillors think Winnipeggers should have a say on Portage and Main.

Councillors Jeff Browaty and Janice Lukes want a referendum on the future of the iconic intersection added to the October ballot.

The question would ask voters if they support opening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

The councillors claim no public input on the project has occurred.

Mayor Brian Bowman has taken steps this term to remove the barricades down the road. A recent report says one of the four crossings could open as early as 2019 pending a vote by a new council after the election.