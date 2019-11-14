WINNIPEG -- A push to fund 24/7 safe spaces for youth in Winnipeg is being debated at city hall.

Sherri Rollins, chair of the protection and community services committee, tabled a motion to develop recreation and services in high needs areas and inner city neighbourhoods to create 24/7 safe spaces.

Rollins wants options brought forward in the budget process to financially support the facilities, including cost sharing programs with other levels of government.

She wants estimates for four projects identified in a city report on combating the meth problem and other addictions.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy addressed the committee, also pushing for the spaces.

Advocates say money could be better spent on 24/7 safe spaces than policing to prevent crime.

Like other departments, protection and community services is facing a budget target. It must stay within a half per cent increase.