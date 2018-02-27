

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg's infrastructure committee does not want to give city CAO Doug McNeil the authority to award major road and bridge construction contracts.

Councillors voted 3-1 against a recommendation to give McNeil the power in order to get seven projects out the door faster.

Instead councillors offered to hold more meetings to vote on the contracts to keep their oversight.

Some councillors pointed to major items under McNeil's watch that have gone off the rails like the Sterling Lyon road extension.

Department officials warned councillors, by not giving the CAO authority, some projects might not get completed in the upcoming construction season.

The vote could get overturned as the matter still has to go to council for final approval.